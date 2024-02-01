Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Invesco's revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 499,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 366,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

