Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. 48,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,781. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

