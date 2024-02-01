Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 83,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,887. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

