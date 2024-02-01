Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 227,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 332,081 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.84.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 202,700.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.