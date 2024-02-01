Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.09.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -140.74%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

