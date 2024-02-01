Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 57,699 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57,699 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 2.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.29% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $80,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.67. 40,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.56 and its 200 day moving average is $366.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.02 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

