Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 2,092 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. AON comprises 0.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $299.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

