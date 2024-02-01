Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 118,809 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118,809 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 3.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $140,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.6 %

BDX stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.89. 609,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,944. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day moving average of $254.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

