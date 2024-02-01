Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 4.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $172,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $452.26. The stock had a trading volume of 144,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $457.19.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

