Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

