Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 38,758 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 85.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,758 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

