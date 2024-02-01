Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 291 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

NYSE:CRM opened at $281.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The stock has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $367,309,445. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

