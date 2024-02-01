Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $162,000.

FTSL stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

