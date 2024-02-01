Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.3 %

OXY opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

