Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINK. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of PINK stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70. Simplify Health Care ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $28.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

