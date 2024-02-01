Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$100,575.00 in Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$100,575.00.

Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Dave Perrill sold 30,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$129,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

HIVE opened at C$4.32 on Thursday. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 4.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

