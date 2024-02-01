Insider Selling: Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Sells 69,566 Shares of Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.31), for a total value of £400,004.50 ($508,523.39).

Elixirr International Price Performance

Shares of ELIX stock opened at GBX 532.50 ($6.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £251.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 539.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.03. Elixirr International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 402 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 665 ($8.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Elixirr International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,925.93%.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

