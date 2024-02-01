Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Sells $1,541,760.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CarMax Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CarMax by 13.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 23.2% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $204,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.