Insider Selling: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Sells $25,875.36 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.42.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
