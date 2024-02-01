Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases £9,989.44 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Shaw acquired 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.44 ($12,699.52).

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,688 ($21.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,695.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,910.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get CVS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,370 ($30.13) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.15) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Articles

