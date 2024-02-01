Insider Buying: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Buys £31,586.88 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Ray Anderson purchased 30,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £31,586.88 ($40,156.22).
Bango Stock Up 2.5 %
Bango stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.32) on Thursday. Bango PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.80 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £79.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,733.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.56.
About Bango
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bango
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.