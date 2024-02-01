Insider Buying: Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Insider Buys £31,586.88 in Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Ray Anderson purchased 30,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £31,586.88 ($40,156.22).

Bango Stock Up 2.5 %

Bango stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.32) on Thursday. Bango PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.80 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £79.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,733.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.56.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

