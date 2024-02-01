Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAUG. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $63,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2,261.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,022,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 978,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $11,135,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $6,593,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:UAUG opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.