India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.00

Shares of India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.31), with a volume of 1038027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.33).

India Capital Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.04. The company has a market capitalization of £178.81 million, a PE ratio of 530.71 and a beta of 0.67.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

