Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.