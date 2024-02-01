Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 720 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,175,000 after buying an additional 294,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

