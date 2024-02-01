Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,920 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4,639.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,000.00%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.