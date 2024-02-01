Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 388 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 235,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 545,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 153,937 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

