Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 228 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $825.17 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $764.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $692.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.