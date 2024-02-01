Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 136 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $314.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $316.64. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.90.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

