Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $213,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $136,975,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $499.89 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $507.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.11 and a 200 day moving average of $447.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.38.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

