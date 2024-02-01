Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

