Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.18% of Carter’s worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D'emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

