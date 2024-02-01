Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 26,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $869.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $884.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $740.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.54. The company has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

