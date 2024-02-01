Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

