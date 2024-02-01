Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.0 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

