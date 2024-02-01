Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $143.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.90.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

