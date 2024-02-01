Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $72.10

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.10, but opened at $66.34. Immunocore shares last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 595,481 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 159.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.