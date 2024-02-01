IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

IMAX stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $763.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in IMAX by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in IMAX by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

