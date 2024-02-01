Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

