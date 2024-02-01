Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.8 %

ITW opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.