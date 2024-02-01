Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lowered by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

