Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $945,000 Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $34,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasterBrand by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,945 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $16,268,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $15,251,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $13,640,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MBC stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

