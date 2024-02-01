Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Diodes stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

