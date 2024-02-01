Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.09.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.58. 9,716,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

