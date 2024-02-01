Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 169,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

