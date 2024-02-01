Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $59,850,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,072,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $54.69.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.