Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $934,480,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 570,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,173,000 after purchasing an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.00. The company had a trading volume of 462,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,442. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

