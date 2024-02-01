Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 11.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $569.02. The company had a trading volume of 942,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,937. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $246.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock valued at $127,771,740. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

