Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Trading Down 0.1 %

Westlake stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

