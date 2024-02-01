Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 126,000 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth $37,753,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ by 32.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 474,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,071.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

